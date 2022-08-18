Amazon's viral £35 dress is perfect for the transitioning seasons and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Admittedly, we don’t often head to Amazon first for our fashion purchases, but sometimes they drop a one-off piece that wouldn't look out of place in our favourite brand's latest collection - and they’re always affordable.

If you’re looking for a goes-with-everything midi dress you can wear on repeat, there’s one for £35 ($36.99) from the online retailer that’s gone viral on TikTok, and we think it's pretty close to perfect.

Made from lightweight cotton, the A-line dress features a square neck, puff sleeves and very subtle polka dots. It has all the makings of the most stylish midis of the moment and is the kind of piece we’d expect to see at & Other Stories, Free People or Kitri.

R.Vivimos midi dress in black, £34.99/$36.99, Amazon

It's available in 22 different colours, so whether you love classic white, are partial to a summer sage green or wear all black everything, there’s something for everyone. Or just go ahead and buy a whole selection - we won’t judge.

R.Vivimos midi dress in black, £34.99/$36.99, Amazon

An Indian summer is looking likely, plus it could be worn with boots come autumn/winter, so we think it’s more than worth it.

We’ve taken a look at the reviews and there are lots of happy customers. “This dress is honestly gorgeous! It fits beautifully, is flattering and such a nice length. I’m 5’8 and this was nearly ankle length,” said one.

R.Vivimos midi dress in white, £34.99/$36.99, Amazon

Another wrote: “I was a little unsure of getting this dress because of the price but I’m so glad I did. It’s now my favourite piece of clothing. The quality is brilliant and it’s very light so perfect for this warm weather. It’s fits perfectly and hugs my body in all the places I want it to. I’m a curvy, large chested 14-16 size and the size I got fits me. There’s plenty of stretch too.”

We’ll be wearing ours with a raffia tote and chunky sandals. See you at the checkout.

