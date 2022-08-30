﻿

12 best chunky boots for Autumn 2022: Marks & Spencer, ASOS, H&M & MORE

Pound the pavement in a pair of tough chunky boots… 

Toughen up your new season style with a pair of chunky boots this year. Whether you're after a pair of Balenciaga-style thick-soled biker boots or a pair of smart Chanel-style boots, or even Grenson-esque hiker boots, it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off. The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do. 

Celebs love chunky boots, too! Just look at Kourtney Kardashian emerging from her NYC hotel wearing a stylish all-black ensemble with a chunky pair of heavy-soled boots... 

Kourtney Kardashian

Olivia Palermo is also a big fan of the look. Here she is teaming her trusty heavy-duty boots with a floaty dress - perfect for when the weather takes a turn but it's not cold enough for your winter warmers. 

Olivia Palermo

The best chunky boots for women

The chunky lace-up ankle boots, £85, Marks & Spencer

Base lace-up boots, £169, Kurt Geiger 

Max extended Chelsea boots, £275, Russell & Bromley 

Lace up leather chunky boots, £79.99, Mango

1460 Pascal max boots, £198, Free People

Wide fit leather chunky boots, £70, River Island 

Chunky flatform boots, £42.99, New Look

Chunky sole leather boots, £190, Arket 

Chunky ankle boots, £79.99, H&M

Dr Martens Audrick Chelsea boots, £179, ASOS

Paynter quilted chunky ankle boots, £107, Dune London

Chunky side zip leather boots, £165, & Other Stories

