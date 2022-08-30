12 best chunky boots for Autumn 2022: Marks & Spencer, ASOS, H&M & MORE

Leanne Bayley
Toughen up your new season style with a pair of chunky boots this year. Whether you're after a pair of Balenciaga-style thick-soled biker boots or a pair of smart Chanel-style boots, or even Grenson-esque hiker boots, it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off. The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do.
Celebs love chunky boots, too! Just look at Kourtney Kardashian emerging from her NYC hotel wearing a stylish all-black ensemble with a chunky pair of heavy-soled boots...
Kourtney Kardashian
Olivia Palermo is also a big fan of the look. Here she is teaming her trusty heavy-duty boots with a floaty dress - perfect for when the weather takes a turn but it's not cold enough for your winter warmers.
Olivia Palermo
The best chunky boots for women
The chunky lace-up ankle boots, £85, Marks & Spencer
Base lace-up boots, £169, Kurt Geiger
Max extended Chelsea boots, £275, Russell & Bromley
Lace up leather chunky boots, £79.99, Mango
1460 Pascal max boots, £198, Free People
Wide fit leather chunky boots, £70, River Island
Chunky flatform boots, £42.99, New Look
Chunky sole leather boots, £190, Arket
Chunky ankle boots, £79.99, H&M
Dr Martens Audrick Chelsea boots, £179, ASOS
Paynter quilted chunky ankle boots, £107, Dune London
Chunky side zip leather boots, £165, & Other Stories
