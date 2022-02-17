The crossbody bags we're loving right now - from £25 to luxury designer styles

Megan Bull
The best crossbody bags for women in 2022. Shop leather crossbody bags, cheap highstreet crossbody bags from ASOS, River Island, Marks and Spencer, Kate Spade and more.
Promising style-on-the-go, a crossbody bag is the ultimate chuck-on accessory. An everyday staple, whether you're running errands or embarking on a leisurely day out, you'll be glad you invested in one – trust us.
From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Kate Spade and more, we've rounded up the best crossbody bags for 2022, so you can amp up your off-duty outfits with ease. Whether you're in the mood for pastels, jewel tones or a little black bag, we've got you covered this season. Just add your favourite jeans and a trusty trench coat for an effortlessly cool vibe.
Crossbody bags under £25
Camel Embossed Crossbody Bag, £11.99, New Look
Reduced in the sale, New Look’s £9.99 version is selling fast – go, go, go!
Large Croc Half-moon Crossbody Bag, £20, ASOS
The definition of versatile, if you’re in need of a little black bag then ASOS' crossbody bag is right up your street.
Grey Cross Body Bag, £16.28, Amazon
There's more to this crossbody bag than meets the eye! Both practical and stylish, Amazon's design is equipped with an anti-theft closure, plus it's made from vegan leather if you're searching for a bag that's cruelty-free.
Crossbody bags under £50
Pink Boucle Crossbody Bag, £38, River Island
So done with winter? Get into the spirit of spring with this pretty pastel bag.
Yellow Leather Crossbody Camera Bag, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
Add a hint of zest to your off-duty outfits with this lovely lemon bag from Marks & Spencer.
Black Crossbody Bag, £35.99, Mango
Elegant and understated, we'd recommend styling Mango's crossbody bag with a grey checked blazer, blue high-waisted jeans and black loafers.
Crossbody bags under £150
Nude Leather Crossbody Bag, £55, Accessorize
Meet your new best friend – this nude crossbody bag will go with just about everything.
Bottega Green Leather Crossbody Bag, £89, Apatchy London
There's no doubt about it – 'Bottega green' dominated 2021, becoming fashion's favourite shade, and it looks like the iconic hue is set to rule spring and summer of this year too.
Tan Leather Crossbody Bag, £114, L.K.Bennett
It's always worth checking L.K.Bennett's sale section – we've spotted this luxurious leather bag and it's 50% off.
Crossbody bags under £500
Lilac Lottie Crossbody Bag, £495, Aspinal of London
One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Aspinal of London has just unveiled the dreamiest new bag collection, and this lilac style is going straight in our baskets.
White Camera Bag, £275, Coach
Inspired by vintage camera bags, Coach is selling this crossbody style in three different shades – taupe, white and black.
Red Crossbody Bag, £275, Kate Spade
Inject a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe with this vibrant red design by Kate Spade.
Designer crossbody bags under £1000
Mulberry Crossbody Bag, £895, Selfridges
If you're mad about Mulberry then you'll adore the new 'Billie' bag. Featuring two of the label's most iconic hallmarks – a gold-tone padlock and a branded stamp at the front, it comes in the most gorgeous trans-seasonal shade of blue.
Gucci GG Marmont Super Mini Crossbody Bag, £790, Net-a-Porter
Gucci's super mini bag has been scaled down to hold just the essentials – grab your phone, keys and a killer lipstick and you're good to go.
Serapian Crossbody Bag, £575, The Outnet
Serapian's crossbody bag is designed to fit a wallet, keys and a standard phone. We're loving the statement strap!
