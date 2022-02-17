The crossbody bags we're loving right now - from £25 to luxury designer styles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Promising style-on-the-go, a crossbody bag is the ultimate chuck-on accessory. An everyday staple, whether you're running errands or embarking on a leisurely day out, you'll be glad you invested in one – trust us.

SHOP: 10 elegant cream coats to bring life to your winter wardrobe

From ASOS to Marks & Spencer, Kate Spade and more, we've rounded up the best crossbody bags for 2022, so you can amp up your off-duty outfits with ease. Whether you're in the mood for pastels, jewel tones or a little black bag, we've got you covered this season. Just add your favourite jeans and a trusty trench coat for an effortlessly cool vibe.

Crossbody bags under £25

Camel Embossed Crossbody Bag, £11.99, New Look

Reduced in the sale, New Look’s £9.99 version is selling fast – go, go, go!

MORE: 9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

READ: 11 Kate Middleton-worthy tweed blazers to shop this season

Large Croc Half-moon Crossbody Bag, £20, ASOS

The definition of versatile, if you’re in need of a little black bag then ASOS' crossbody bag is right up your street.

Grey Cross Body Bag, £16.28, Amazon

There's more to this crossbody bag than meets the eye! Both practical and stylish, Amazon's design is equipped with an anti-theft closure, plus it's made from vegan leather if you're searching for a bag that's cruelty-free.

Crossbody bags under £50

Pink Boucle Crossbody Bag, £38, River Island

So done with winter? Get into the spirit of spring with this pretty pastel bag.

Yellow Leather Crossbody Camera Bag, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Add a hint of zest to your off-duty outfits with this lovely lemon bag from Marks & Spencer.

Black Crossbody Bag, £35.99, Mango

Elegant and understated, we'd recommend styling Mango's crossbody bag with a grey checked blazer, blue high-waisted jeans and black loafers.

Crossbody bags under £150

Nude Leather Crossbody Bag, £55, Accessorize

Meet your new best friend – this nude crossbody bag will go with just about everything.

Bottega Green Leather Crossbody Bag, £89, Apatchy London

There's no doubt about it – 'Bottega green' dominated 2021, becoming fashion's favourite shade, and it looks like the iconic hue is set to rule spring and summer of this year too.

Tan Leather Crossbody Bag, £114, L.K.Bennett

It's always worth checking L.K.Bennett's sale section – we've spotted this luxurious leather bag and it's 50% off.

Crossbody bags under £500

Lilac Lottie Crossbody Bag, £495, Aspinal of London

One of Kate Middleton's go-to brands, Aspinal of London has just unveiled the dreamiest new bag collection, and this lilac style is going straight in our baskets.

White Camera Bag, £275, Coach

Inspired by vintage camera bags, Coach is selling this crossbody style in three different shades – taupe, white and black.

Red Crossbody Bag, £275, Kate Spade

Inject a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe with this vibrant red design by Kate Spade.

Designer crossbody bags under £1000

Mulberry Crossbody Bag, £895, Selfridges

If you're mad about Mulberry then you'll adore the new 'Billie' bag. Featuring two of the label's most iconic hallmarks – a gold-tone padlock and a branded stamp at the front, it comes in the most gorgeous trans-seasonal shade of blue.

Gucci GG Marmont Super Mini Crossbody Bag, £790, Net-a-Porter

Gucci's super mini bag has been scaled down to hold just the essentials – grab your phone, keys and a killer lipstick and you're good to go.

Serapian Crossbody Bag, £575, The Outnet

Serapian's crossbody bag is designed to fit a wallet, keys and a standard phone. We're loving the statement strap!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.