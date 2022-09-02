The best jewellery advent calendars for a sparkling Christmas 2022

Some of our most highly-anticipated advent calendars are the jewellery Christmas countdowns. With the likes of Missoma and Astrid & Miyu offering collections of bestselling pieces in beautiful boxes, there really is nothing better to open every day in December.

We're still waiting for many to be released, but scroll on to see what's available to shop now and how to join the waitlists for the biggest 2022 launches.

Missoma advent calendar 2022

A favourite of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the coveted jewellery brand's advent calendar is likely to drop soon and sell out quickly. Last year, Missoma's Christmas countdown included the Small Ridge Padlock necklace and a mini version of the Molton Hoop earrings. Worth over £812, it retailed for just £316.

Missoma jewellery advent calendar 2022, TBC, Missoma

Astrid & Miyu advent calendar 2022

Astrid & Miyu launched its first ever jewellery advent calendar last year. Inside were bestsellers like the Bold Huggies, Elemental Huggies and Illusion Crystal Hoops, as well as three new and exclusive pieces. Behind one door there was even a £50 voucher to spend, and it was all housed in a reusable jewellery box. This year we're expecting much of the same and you can already sign up for first access.

Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar 2022, TBC, Astrid & Miyu

Best jewellery advent calendars under £150

If you're looking for something that's not too pricey but you have a bit of a budget, last year we found some options that will give you that Christmas sparkle with a more affordable price tag.

Many were limited-edition jewellery advent calendars from Etsy with timeless handmade jewellery housed in unique boxes. Check back for updates on new releases.

Best jewellery advent calendars under £30

If you are on a tighter budget or looking for a lower price point, there are also some great jewellery advent calendars that won't break the bank.

Last year, Nasty Gal dropped its first jewellery advent calendar. From woven gold hoop earrings to a diamante silver choker there was something to suit every style, plus everything was 50-80% recycled. Worth over £80, the calendar was just £26. We can't wait to see what's coming for 2022.

Nasty Gal jewellery advent calendar 2022, TBC, Nasty Gal

eBay is a great place to look for deals on jewellery advent calendars. This seller has Christmas countdowns already available, which come in festive themes like snowmen or reindeer and feature 24 pieces of fun jewellery made with Swarovski crystals.

Jewellery advent calendar made with Swarovski crystals, £19.99, eBay

Best luxury jewellery advent calendars

If you're in the market for a luxury Christmas countdown, there are always some stunning fine jewellery calendars available.

Lark & Berry jewellery advent calendar 2022

Last year, fine jeweller Lark & Berry revealed a 12-day advent calendar dedicated entirely to the brand's new charm collection in yellow and white gold. The luxurious £4,999 Christmas countdown included the Marvellous Moon Charm and the Planet Diamond Charm, both of which were inspired by the infinite of space and beyond. Each box was made to order and crafted using recycled materials, keeping in line with the lab-grown diamond brand's focus on sustainability. If you're looking for luxury, keep checking back for updates on Lark & Berry's 2022 advent calendar.

Lark & Berry jewellery advent calendar 2022, TBC, Lark & Berry

