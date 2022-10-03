10 mini skirts you’ll love for winter - plus tips on how to style them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In case you hadn’t noticed, mini skirts are back, and in a big way. If you thought the trend had to be left in your teens, you’d be wrong - showing skin is in and mini is the silhouette of the season.

How to style a mini skirt in winter?

Despite preconceptions, a mini skirt can be chic and classy. The key is to balance your pieces. Mini skirts and oversized blazers are a match made in heaven. Ditto to a mini skirt and a trench or a long-line wool coat. Wear a high neck top underneath and finish with a pair of knee-high boots. Wouldn't consider going out in the winter months without wearing tights? A 20 denier pair is the fashionista's choice.

Style a leather mini skirt like Leonie Hanne, who stepped out in one at New York Fashion Week (as seen above), worn with an oversized structured jacket and strappy heels. Or emulate her NYFW tonal pink outfit with multiple colourful pieces worn at once.

Leonie Hanne wears a pink mini skirt at New York Fashion Week

For a more casual ensemble, look to the Paris Fashion Week street style set. We love this beige Dior pleated mini skirt paired with the matching jacket and preppy loafers.

A guest wears a matching Dior jacket and mini skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Shop the best mini skirts

Looking for more budget-friendly pieces? We searched the virtual high street for the most stylish mini skirts to shop now. From Marks & Spencer to Zara and H&M to & Other Stories, scroll on to shop the edit.

Sequin mini A-line skirt, £25, Marks & Spencer

Sequin skirts that are both chic and affordable can be hard to come by, but we’ve found this gem at M&S. Pair it with platform heels for the ultimate party outfit.

Elastic waist mini skirt, £17.99, Mango

For a piece you can wear from day to night, this black Mango mini skirt is so versatile. Style it with everything from an oversized knit and loafers to a shirt and stilettos.

Mini skirt, £24.99, H&M

Featuring a fitted cut with a high waist in a woven fabric, our favourtie tweed mini skirt comes courtesy of H&M this season.

Jersey A-line mini skirt, £65, Boden

Boden’s A-line mini skirt hits just above the knee for a piece that’s both on-trend and office-appropriate.

Frankie shop Audrey mini skirt, £169, Net-a-Porter

This pleated mini skirt by Frankie Shop is a style we’ve seen all over Instagram and at the top of our wishlists. The cargo-style piece has a cool utilitarian feel.

Topshop mini skirt, £34, ASOS

Upgrade your mini skirt for the evenings by choosing a silky satin fabric. With its lattice detail and asymmetric hem, we love this one from Topshop at ASOS.

Eliza mini skirt, £198, Reiss

A leather mini skirt will forever be a wardrobe staple. Buttery soft with a classic A-line silhouette, this one from Reiss is worth the investment.

Cleo mini skirt, £130, Reformation

To say we’re obsessed with Reformation’s Cleo skirt would be an understatement. Featuring a festive velvet fabric and flattering side slit, we’ll be styling it with a sheer shirt and wearing it all party season. It also comes in pink.

Metallic mini skirt, £175, & Other Stories

From Christmas soirees to summer festivals, we’ll find any excuse to get & Other Stories’ amazing metallic mini skirt out.

Short textured skirt, £29.99, Zara

Add some interest to an otherwise ordinary mini skirt with some texture. This one from Zara will pair perfectly with platform heels and an oversized blazer.

