Sainsbury's is on fire right now with their reversible quilted jacket - and it's still in stock

Quilted jackets are still everywhere this autumn and eagle-eyed shoppers have found a bargain version that’s selling out, fast – and it’s from Sainsbury’s.

TU Clothing’s 2-in-1 quilted jacket hits all the right notes as a stylish transitional piece that you’ll want to add to your trolley.

Reversible Quilted/Borg Jacket, £35, TU Clothing

The lightweight style features a cosy borg finish on one side, while the quilted reversible texture will keep you comfy and toasty.

At £35, the jacket is selling out fast. Currently available in sizes 16-24, bookmark the link for when it comes back into stock in sizes 8-14.

Reversible Quilted/Borg Jacket, £35, TU Clothing

It’s become so popular on Instagram that you can’t scroll your feed without seeing an influencer wearing it – and Sainsbury’s have even reissued it in a longer version for the chillier weather too.

The longline quilted jackets have all the same qualities as the original, but finish at the knee for extra warmth.

Reversible Quilted/Borg Longline Jacket, £48, TU Clothing

Available in two colours, brown quilt and cream borg, or a pastel pink quilt and cream borg, the longline version retails for £48 and both are currently available in sizes 8-24. You won’t want to sleep on these if the reviews are anything to go by.

Reversible Quilted/Borg Longline Jacket, £48, TU Clothing

“Looks more expensive than the price” said one shopper with another praising the “great quality” and “comfort”.

