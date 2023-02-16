7 new trends to try for Spring - as revealed by the super chic WeAreTwinset fashion duo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sarah and Philippa from WeAreTwinset are two of the biggest fashionistas on social media, so who better to ask about new trends to try?!

As we move towards spring, we reached out to the London-based twinning duo - who own the cult-famous fashion brand WAT THE BRAND - about the affordable buys to shop this year. From cargo trousers to bum bags, cut-out dresses and even bronze sneaks, keep scrolling to get all their top tips for spring.

Spring trend #1 - Cargo Trousers

THE trousers of the season & that perfect in-between for those days where jeans are a no-no but joggers aren't quite right. Let's all say hello to the utility cargo...effortlessly cool & easy to style. Simply add a lightweight knit, failsafe Adidas trainers and a tailored coat.

We might be bias but the WAT The Brand cargos tick all the boxes, perfectly cropped for every shoe & in a neutral hue that will work with all of your wardrobe basics.

Wide Leg Cargo Trousers, £80, WAT THE BRAND

Spring trend #2 - The Oversized Biker

The ultimate layering piece for spring....keep it oversized and longer length to add an instant lift to your denims and wide legs (that's how we like to wear ours!) Underneath a stripe top keeps it chic and just add oversized sunglasses for the ultimate finishing touch.

We don't often shop in Stradavarius but this has got us very excited...

Oversized Leather Jacket, £45.99, Stradivarius

Spring trend #3 - Adidas Gazelles

Move over Sambas (sorry!) Gazelles are back and better still they are available to buy! Forget simple black and white styles...we are lusting over bottle green and rusty brown. Trust us when we say these are going to update your denims for spring and we absolutely love using a shoe to add a gentle pop of colour to a look.

Adidas Gazelle Trainers in 'Bronze', £80, Very

Spring trend #4 - Chanel Style Blazer

We are a little bit obsessed with this style of jacket right now. Anything tweedy, with beaut buttons and cropped in length has very much got our attention and we love pairing it in the simplest of ways with a crisp white tee and black trousers.

Tweed Jacket, £99, Abercrombie

Spring trend #5 - Spring knitwear

We know it's not just us that are excited to elevate our knitwear now spring is firmly on its way.... We're embracing lighter colourways and updated stripes for the perfect partner to spring's lighter denims. As for colour... blue is firmly on our hotlist and we have found the ultimate Spring staple in the form of our WAT The Brand stripe henley!

Henley Knitted Stripe Jumper, £85, WAT THE BRAND

Spring trend #6 - Bumbags

Practical and cool just what we love in a bag! Giving us all The Row vibes but for about a tenth of the price! In the softest of leather this Cos bag is the actual dream when it comes to day to night dressing and we love that you have the option of classic black and light tan.

Leather crossbody bag, £89, COS

Spring trend #7 - Cut-out dresses

Cut-outs aren't going anywhere this season and we love it when the cut out is perfectly placed for optimum flattery & sophistication. In a black midi dress with a nod to those designer styles this & Other Stories dress is the ultimate way to work the cut-out trend that can sometimes feel scary. A black staple clutch and strappy black heels are the only way to complete this wow dress.

Metal Hook Detail Dress, £95, And Other Stories

