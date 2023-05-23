10 best tapered trousers for women this summer

When it comes to perfecting our summer wardrobe, one of the biggest challenges is finding a pair of go-to trousers that we can wear on the regular. From comfortable waistlines to breathable fabrics, a staple pair of summer trousers need to have it all - and tapered trousers are at the top of our wishlist this season.
Designed with a flexible waist and often an ankle-grazing fit, tapered trousers look just as stylish teamed with a pair of heels and a blouse for a smart workwear look as they are with an oversized shirt and flats for a laid-back style - not to mention how flattering the timeless trousers are.
From H&M to Marks & Spencer, Mango and more, shop the edit of the best tapered trousers that you need to elevate your wardrobe this summer.
Best tapered trousers for women
H&M Linen-Blend Tapered Trousers
H&M's linen-blend tapered trousers feature a flattering waistband and a subtle elasticated back, so they'll be comfortable for wearing all day.
M&S Drawstring Tapered Trousers
Mango Straight Tapered Trousers
We're obsessed with the bright pink colour on these tapered suit trousers for Mango. The matching blazer is also available to shop to complete the look.
Boden Stretch Tapered Trousers
We could see Boden's straight leg tapered trousers being a work go-to style for all year, and they come in several other colours including sky blue, maroon and navy.
& Other Stories Tapered Trousers
Finished with press creases and fold-up cuffs, these & Other Stories tapered trousers are so stylish.
ASOS Linen Tapered Trousers
Make a statement this summer with ASOS's sunshine yellow tapered mom trousers.
Brunello Cucinelli Twill Tapered Trousers
For an investment pair of trousers that you'll reach for every year, try the Brunello Cucinelli cropped trousers in off-white.
River Island High-Waisted Tapered Trousers
Style River Island's cropped tapered trousers with a pair of strappy heels and white fitted top for a glam evening look, or keep it casual with white trainers and a crossbody bag.
Mint Velvet Tapered Trousers
Mint Velvet's classy tapered trousers will never go out of style.
COS Twill Tapered Trousers
These tailored tapered trousers from COS feature double-pleated legs and turned up cuffs to complete the effortlessly chic style.
