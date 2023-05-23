10 best tapered trousers for women this summer

From smart to casual wear, a pair of tapered trousers is a must for your summer wardrobe

When it comes to perfecting our summer wardrobe, one of the biggest challenges is finding a pair of go-to trousers that we can wear on the regular. From comfortable waistlines to breathable fabrics, a staple pair of summer trousers need to have it all - and tapered trousers are at the top of our wishlist this season.

Designed with a flexible waist and often an ankle-grazing fit, tapered trousers look just as stylish teamed with a pair of heels and a blouse for a smart workwear look as they are with an oversized shirt and flats for a laid-back style - not to mention how flattering the timeless trousers are.

From H&M to Marks & Spencer, Mango and more, shop the edit of the best tapered trousers that you need to elevate your wardrobe this summer.

Best tapered trousers for women

