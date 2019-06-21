﻿
Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from

Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from
Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from

1/7
Holly Willoughby gives a sneak peek of her next Marks & Spencer collection - see it here
anna-love-island-red-swmsuit
Photo: © Rex
1/7

It took a bit longer than last year, but we can safely say that we are well and truly obsessed with Love Island 2019. It is what it is, right? The glamorous cast are becoming more and more famous by the day and we can't get enough of their poolside antics, as well as their fabulous wardrobes. Going on holiday soon? Let the Islanders be your swimwear inspiration! From sexy bikinis to wonderful one-pieces, Lucie, Molly-Mae and co. have it going on! We have done some serious investigating, so scroll through for swimwear that's more than your type on paper...

 

Kicking off with Anna Vakili's red hot siren of a swimsuit. This Grecian inspired design has some serious ruching at the waist and a plunging low cut. Now bad for £15, right?

 

£18, I SAW IT FIRST

 

yewande-love-island-bikini
Photo: © Rex
2/7

We love Yewande's tropical-toned bikini that comes complete with leopard and palm print.

 

£30, I SAW IT FIRST

lucie-love-island-swimsuit
Photo: © Rex
3/7

Lovely Lucie may have had a rough ride since she arrived in the villa but her monochrome swimsuit is total style goals. Double up with a pair of denim shorts to copy her surfer gal style.

 

 £98, Pursuit the Label

 

maura-love-island-bikini
Photo: © Rex
4/7

New gal Maura caused quite a stir when she rocked up to the villa, and we can't get her flirty banter - and slinky bikini - out of our heads! We love the Victoria Secret-style stripes and tie waist detail.

 

£50, Bahimi

molly-mai-love-island-green-bikini
Photo: © Rex
5/7

Instagram star Molly-Mae clearly loves a bargain; her green snakeskin print bikini came from online store Shein and she even got change from £20.

 

£17.98, Shein

 

amber-love-island
Photo: © Rex
6/7

Amber looked a bit of all white in this dazzling button-front bikini that's made in a lovely ribbed fabric. At just £10 for the top and £7.50 for the bottoms, its gotta be one of the best bargains we've seen so far this series.

 

£17.50, I SAW IT FIRST

amy-love-island-black-bikini
Photo: © Rex
7/7

We are HART-eyed about Amy's Versace-style bikini, which is made with some seriously chic gold and black aztec-style straps.

 

£17.40,  I SAW IT FIRST  

 

