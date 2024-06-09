Sarah Ferguson channels Princess Kate in a polka dot dress I’d expect to see on the royal

Sarah Ferguson appeared to have been taking style notes from the Princess of Wales this weekend, attending the Royal Windsor Flower Show wearing a polka dot dress by LK Bennett.

The royal-approved high street brand is a favourite of Princess Kate, and she’s regularly been seen wearing their pieces, from coats to dresses and accessories.

The Duchess of York wore the British label’s Mathilde navy polka dot tea dress, which falls just below the knee and features a contrasting collar, as well as statement sparkling crystal buttons.

© @stemsoflondon Sarah Furgeson posed with members of the public at the Royal Windsor Flower Show

You might recognise the popular piece, which first dropped several years ago but keeps returning due to high demand. It’s previously been seen on Holly Willoughby, who is also a big fan of the brand and wore the dress back in 2021 to host This Morning.

© Holly Willoughby Holly Willoughby wore the LK Bennett dress to host This Morning in 2021

Described as 'drawing inspiration from the 1930s with a fun 70s twist', the £379 dress is also almost identical to a style worn by Princess Kate at an exhibition in Bletchley Park in 2019.

Kate’s Alessandra Rich dress was adorned with the same navy polka dot print and featured a cream collar and silver buttons. The midi was just a little longer and had an uncharacteristically high split hem for the princess.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her designer dress when she visited the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park in 2019

Sarah completed her ensemble with black patent ballet pumps by Chanel and a flower crown she’d likely made herself at the festival.

In photos shared by London florist Stems of Windsor, she can be seen smiling and speaking to members of the public who were also decked out in their own flower crowns.

They captioned the post: 'Thank you for coming, @sarahferguson15, and all my lovely girls, looking beautiful in our dried flower headbands!'

Polka dots have been a go-to print for the royals, particularly Princess Kate, for several years now. The sophisticated style is also playful, making it perfect for slightly less formal engagements.

From Royal Ascot to Wimbedon and Prince Louis' first day at Lambrook school, the princess has worn them on multiple occasions. She most often opts for Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich, but she’s also worn pieces by Rixo.

© Getty Kate wore another polka dot Alessandra Rich dress at Royal Ascot 2022

The Duchess of York’s LK Bennett number has all of the makings of a style Kate would wear, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see her step out in the exact same dress one day. However, I imagine she would swap the ballet flats for a pair of her trusty heeled pumps by Gianvito Rossi.