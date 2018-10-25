Duchess Meghan is chic in gorgeous cotton dress to meet the Prime Minister of Tonga The mum-to-be wore an elegant Martin Grant cotton dress for the morning meeting

It was an early start for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day 11 of the royal tour as the couple met with Tonga's Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers at the nation's St George Government Building. The royals looked happy and relaxed after a much-needed rest following their jam-packed tour of Fiji. Meghan looked stunning as ever, dressed in a £1,062 green striped cotton dress by Martin Grant, which she teamed with green heels and a matching Prada clutch bag. The former actress, who is expecting her first child, was radiant in the elegant outfit and wore her brunette hair in a stylish ponytail, accessorising with her Maison Birks diamond earrings.

Meghan and Harry's official government meeting was a short 10 minutes before the royal couple visited a local exhibition of Tongan Handcrafts with Her Royal Highness, The Princess Angelika. The pair learnt about the Kingdom's traditional mats and 'tapa' cloth and met some Tongan traders and craftsmen.

MORE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S MATERNITY WARDROBE ON THE ROYAL TOUR: EVERY SINGLE OUTFIT!

The royals' afternoon engagement is at Tupou College – the oldest secondary school in the Pacific, founded by a British missionary in 1866 – for the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. Meghan and Harry will dedicate two forest reserves at the school's on-site forest to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. The Tupou College Boys Choir will then perform traditional Tongan music to commemorate the event.

MORE: Duchess Meghan shines in white gown and Princess Diana's jewels at welcome reception in Tonga

The Duchess chose to stay in the same outfit for the day's events, ahead of the couple's flight back to Australia that evening. There is much more in store for the newlyweds who are due to attend the Invictus Games in Sydney and finish their tour with a trip to New Zealand. We're tired just thinking about it! We wonder what Meghan will wear next…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.