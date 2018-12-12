Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Charles at the Fashion Awards and we almost missed it Did you spot this lovely touch?

Still blown away by the Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards on Monday night? We are too. So much so that we very nearly missed the subtle tribute that Meghan paid to her father-in-law Prince Charles - and she did it with her outfit. The former Suits star stunned onlookers in her velvet Givenchy dress and many remarked it was set off perfectly with her gold Pippa Small jewellery. Her accessories weren't just thrown together however - they had a hidden meaning that is rather touching. Although the Duchess has worn pieces by this particular jewellery designer before, these ones are interesting as they're made by artisans in Kabul, Afghanistan. And as reported by Harper's Bazaar, the pieces were made by craftspeople of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation - a non-profit that trains over 5,000 people in traditional arts and rebuilds community buildings in the old city of Kabul - which was actually founded by Prince Charles in 2006, in collaboration with former President of Afghanistan, HE Hamid Karzai. Amazing!

This isn't the first time that Prince Harry's wife has paid tribute to the royal family's projects through her wardrobe.

Back in March on a visit to Northern Ireland, the 37-year-old carried a chic chestnut 'Bloomsbury' bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth which can still be purchased for £175. The choice of bag is particularly poignant as the designer's company supported by The Prince's Trust - Charles's charity.

The Hertfordshire-based designer revealed on her website that she uses a leather tannery in the North of the UK and the designs are created in a factory in Buckinghamshire. Charlotte was overjoyed to see the royal rocking her arm candy and told HELLO!: 'It is wonderful to see Ms. Meghan Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth The Chestnut Bloomsbury."

