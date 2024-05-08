Princess Beatrice wears whimsical waist-cinching dress on sun-drenched holiday

Royal fans were convinced Princess Beatrice was going to make an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala after she stepped out at the Empire State Building in New York for her first live TV interview on Monday.

Speaking as a trustee for Outward Bound, the royal spoke to This Morning about the thrill-seekers and celebrities who were preparing to abseil down the iconic New York landmark to raise money for the charity.

Post-interview, it would have been more than convenient for the stylish Princess to flit across the block to the Metropolitan Museum to put in an appearance at fashion's biggest night of the year; an occasion she first attended in 2018.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

However, the royal was nowhere to be seen on the steps of the Met, leaving the sartorial spotlight for the likes of Zendaya, Lana Del Ray, and the Kardashians.

Royal style watchers may have missed out on a red carpet moment from Princess Beatrice, but unseen footage of the royal, captured by Instagram account @experiences.xo at the Formula 1 pre-race in Miami on 4 May, showed that she clearly brought her fashion A-game to the States.

Dressed in a glamorous co-ord, Princess Beatrice wore a floral print cotton blouse and matching skirt from Parisian brand, Thierry Colson.

Complete with elegant puffed sleeves, a button-down bodice and a flattering, midi-length skirt, Beatrice's feminine ensemble was reminiscent of the late Princess Diana's 80s skirt suits.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the same trainers during her visit to the Empire State Building

Adding a modern twist to the look, Princess Beatrice slipped into black 'Cotton Pierre Sneakers' from royally-loved brand Veja. The auburn-haired royal wore her fiery locks down and straight, as she appeared to go makeup-free for the VIP event.

© Getty The Princess' sartorial prowess shines during the summer of events

The Princess clearly has a penchant for pastel colours, proven by her array of floral garments and array of colourful dresses that formed a bouquet of beautiful looks during last summer's season of events.

© Getty Princess Beatrice has a penchant for floral dresses

With Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, Chelsea Flower Show and the annual Buckingham Palace Garden Parties just around the corner, royal fans are no doubt gearing up for a bursting file of noteworthy fashion moments from royalty's best dressed.