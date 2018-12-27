Zara's bargain version of Duchess Kate's polka dot dress is now in the sale – hurry! Kate's Alessandra Rich dress was originally £1750

What was your favourite Duchess of Cambridge fashion moment in 2018? For many, we reckon it was Kate's penchant for polka dots, most memorably in a collared, button-down midi dress for the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November. The Alessandra Rich dress, cashing in at £1750, was something of a celebrity favourite – even worn by one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, for their royal nuptials back in May. So when we spotted that Zara had stocked a very similar – and much cheaper – version, we were mighty excited.

Well, it's time to get more excited, as the high street store have only gone and put the navy polka-dot dress into their post-Christmas sale. You can now bag it for £29.99 instead of the original £39.99 – but you better hurry! The design features the mega-similar contrast cuffs and collar to the pricey designer version, so you'll be channelling Kate in no time.

The Duchess has certainly shown a love for polka dots this year, also stepping out in a pretty forest green number by LK Bennett for a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital and homeless resource centre The Passage in December. The pretty tea dress featured similar long sleeves and a flattering pleated skirt – though sadly hasn't made it into the retailer's Boxing Day sale as yet. It's still available for £325 in most sizes, though.

Kate's love for the dotty print has also reminded some royal-watchers of her late mother in law Princess Diana, who also wore a very similar dress to the Alessandra Rich frock back in 1985. She posed for photographers in her sitting room at her home in Kensington Palace with her Lady-in-Waiting and Private Secretary Anne Beckwith-Smith – and just like Kate's dress, Diana's outfit featured small white polka dots on a dark fabric, with a large white collar. The ladies certainly share a similar sense of style.

