Meghan Markle's crazy powder box bag has a hidden detail you might have missed How cute?

The Duchess of Sussex looked blooming gorgeous on Christmas Day as she stunned onlookers at church in Sandringham. Wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham, the wife of Prince Harry was a vision in navy and looked effortlessly stylish and glam. But it was her handbag that we couldn't take our eyes off! The Powder Box bag is also from VB's new collection and is totally unique in its design. The structured box gem was designed in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid! It can hold your makeup essentials and comes trimmed with leather with a matching circular gold grooved clasp that has a wide handle. It doesn't come cheap though - retailing at £1,550.

Meghan looked amazing on Christmas Day with Prince Harry

This isn't the first time the former Suits star has worn a unique bag that turned heads. The Duchess went hell for leather on a visit to the University of Chichester.

£1,550, Victoria Beckham

She teamed her Boss textured skirt with a stunning Gabriela Hearst 'Nina' bag. The pricey £1695 accessory was made in a unique sculptural shape, which unfurled at the top and had a smooth suede lining. Made from sumptuous satin, it was a true statement piece.

Back in 2015, Meghan attended a swish fashion event for Vogue Magazine and the actress stunned waiting photographers in a metallic mini dress by Misha Nonoo, and carried a pretty little transparent box clutch by British designer Charlotte Olympia. Made from perspex with an eye-catching gold lining and a diamond-topped clasp, it was quite the party piece.

Speaking about her love of accessories, she told Glamour "I don't tend to go with things that are ornate - just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that."

