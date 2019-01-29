Victoria Beckham talks Meghan Markle wearing her clothes for the first time The designer spoke openly during a recent interview

Victoria Beckham has done what many celebrities could only dream of. Following a career as one fifth of the world's most famous girl band, she's managed to reinvent herself and break free from her Spice Girls days to be taken seriously and celebrated as a fashion designer. If proof of this isn't one of the most famous Duchesses wearing your designs we don't know what is. Indeed, Victoria has a firm fan in the Duchess of Sussex and now, Victoria has opened up about it.

Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Victoria spoke candidly when she was asked about what it was like seeing Meghan wearing her brand on Christmas Day. Not holding anything back, Victoria gushed her approval saying: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

READ MORE: This is the secret to Victoria Beckham's year-round glow

It's no secret the pair are pals, confirmed when David and Victoria attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018. Previously, Victoria opened up to ES Magazine about the "beautiful, incredible" wedding and how "happy" the couple looked. She said: "Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

GALLERY: A look at Victoria Beckham's 14 stunning engagement rings

Interestingly, Meghan's Christmas outfit marked a sartorial change for the Duchess who previously said she wouldn't suit the Victoria Beckham shape. Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with GLAMOUR. She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

We're so glad that she has come to her senses. Seriously, is there anything that she doesn't look good in?