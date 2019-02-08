Remember Princess Beatrice's Self Portrait dress? Topshop has an amazing lookalike Uncanny!

Princess Beatrice has a wardrobe brimming with gorgeous designer labels from Erdem to Roksanda and Prada. But occasionally, the daughter of Prince Andrew wears ensembles that are a little more affordable and that makes us (and our bank accounts) very happy indeed. Back in the summer of 2017, Princess Eugenie's sister headed out to the V&A summer party and stole the show in a Self Portrait number which immediately turned heads due to its semi-sheer lace panels that had a navy blue overlay and a body skimming cut. The royal teamed the £350 dress with a pair of leg-lengthening velvet heels and a contrasting metallic clutch.It later went down in the sale to £175 but sadly is no longer available. However, we have the best news. As part of their new collection, Topshop has a dress that is a dead ringer of B's dress. Priced at £75, it has the same sheer panels and is made in a regal navy blue. Result!

Princess Beatrice wore this £350 Self Portrait dress in 2017

Self Portrait is a brand loved by the Royal family - particularly the Duchess of Sussex. In April, Prince Harry's wife Meghan attended the Invictus Games Reception in London with then fiancé Prince Harry.

Get the look: £75, Topshop

The former Suits star often wears neutral colours, so it was a huge shock to see her wearing a green floral midi dress by the brand, with a chic black blazer over the top. Priced at £300 and made with cold shoulder lace trimmed sleeves, the fancy number was made in a light crepe material and had a retro, zany print over the top.

The Duchess of Cambridge is too, a follower of the brand and in 2016 Kate was the belle of the ball at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London.

Her snow-white, neutral number had a lace overlay, a sleek flowing skirt and cost £320 from SP. It was a hugely popular design at the time, selling out instantly.

