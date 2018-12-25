Princess Beatrice looks the epitome of chic on Christmas Day She opted for a navy look at Sandringham

Princess Beatrice joined her family at Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day church service and looked wonderfully festive. Stepping out, she opted for a stunning navy buttoned coat by Claire Mischevani - one of her go-to designers. To complete the look she went for heeled suede boots, an oversized hat and pair of leather gloves to keep warm.

Leaving her gorgeous auburn hair down, she went for a low-key beauty look. Her porcelain skin was utterly flawless, with just a bit of highlighter and subtle blush to bring out her features. Her eyes were natural with large lashes and a little bit of liner to frame them and she simply wore her lips with a swipe of balm on them.

Princess Beatrice, joined by Autumn Phillips, wore a navy buttoned coat by Claire Mischevani

Joined by her sister, Princess Eugenie, as well as well as her grandmother, the Queen, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - they really did prove a stylish family. Meghan decided to dress her bump in Victoria Beckham while the newly married, Princess Eugenie, stunned in red.

In recent years, Princess Beatrice's style has really evolved. Never one to shy away from pattern or colour, the 30-year-old has really found what suits her and fans can't get enough. Back in October, at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice looked beautiful dressed in a stylish and sophisticated royal blue skirt suit. But what we particularly love about her attitude to fashion is that despite being able to wear any designer she likes, she's a fan of highstreet too. Just this month, at the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch, Princess Beatrice opted for a River Island checked coat and that's pretty cool by our standards.