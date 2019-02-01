Princess Beatrice styles up the most fabulous metallic skirt - and we love the look Pleats for a Princess!

Princess Beatrice loves a skirt or two - in fact - we think the stylish separate is one of her favourite things to wear. The daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York went to an event last week at Buckingham Palace and decided to bring the glam with her latest look. Part of the Education World Forum - #EWF2019 - the royal met the British Ambassador to Laos, Mr Hugh Evans & the Lao Ambassador to the UK, Mr Sayakane Sisouvong. Prince Andrew shared a up-close snap of the royal with the gentlemen and looked gorgeous in burgundy, metallic pleated skirt. The dreamy number had a shiny finish and looked great teamed with a crew-neck knit in the same shade. The sister of Princess Eugenie wore her trademark red hair loose with minimal makeup that showed off her glowing skin.

Princess Beatrice has a great collection of skirts

In November last year, the 30-year-old was photographed at LAX airport, showing us all how to work airport glam. Looking relaxed yet elegant, Beatrice was seen slipping into her cab dressed in a chic monochrome ensemble. Her knee-length skirt was by American designer Misha Nonoo and it actually has another royal fan. The Duchess of Sussex also has the design hanging up in her wardrobe.

Last week, as part of Education World Forum (#EWF2019), Princess Beatrice met the British Ambassador to Laos, Mr Hugh Evans & the Lao Ambassador to the UK, Mr Sayakane Sisouvong at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/dxrhCCVPQp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) February 1, 2019

Despite the fact both ladies have the same item, they chose to style it in totally different ways. Princess Beatrice kept the overall look simple, teaming the skirt with a simple white tee, classic black bomber jacket, velvet pumps with embroidered detail and a practical but cute black leather rucksack.

When Prince Harry's wife wore her skirt to the launch of her Together: Community Kitchen cookbook back in September, she went for a more vibrant look pairing it with an electric blue coat and high heels.

However the skirt doesn't come cheap - it is still available online but will set you back a cool £190. One for the wish-list, maybe!