Sarah Ferguson wows in fitted black gown - with Duchess Meghan's favourite neckline She looks beautiful!

Sarah, Duchess of York was stateside on Friday evening to attend the annual Unicef gala in Dallas, Texas – and as ever, she wore a fabulous gown to the occasion. Posing for official photographs, she wore a fitted black floor-length dress, with three-quarter length sleeves and a very Meghan-esque bateau neckline - if we do say so ourselves. She finished the look with black heels and one of her favourite pairs of pearl drop earrings, which she has worn for a number formal events. Doesn't she look lovely?

Image: Getty

The mother-of-two also impressed with her beauty look - wearing her hair in gorgeous blown-out curls and even rocking a serious smokey eye – but who is Sarah's mystery travelling glam squad?

Sarah has certainly been travelling around and doing her fair share of mingling since the new year. In January, she took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself dressed up for an evening out in Cologne, Germany. She wore another a full length black gown, this time with sheer lace sleeves and a stunning fitted bodice with gold detailing. "Great fun to be joining my friend @hermann_buehlbecker for his annual party in Cologne #germany," she captioned the shot.

Recently, Princess Eugenie shared a throwback memory of her mum, posting a childhood shot of one of their skiing trips. We reckon Sarah's 90s skiing style was pretty spot on – just check out her ultra-cool statement belt! Eugenie clearly agrees, writing: "All this snow got me remembering how cool mum and I were in the 90s #flashbackfriday @sarahferguson15."

