Gold chokers are trending. Why? See Meghan Markle's latest accessory

I’m currently putting together my summer wardrobe and I just got some major inspo – Meghan Markle oozing quiet luxury for her first day visiting Nigeria with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex chose the perfect combination for the trip to promote the Invictus Games and visit organisations supported by the Sussexes' Archewell: a pastel peach halter maxi dress by Heidi Merrick, paired with gold jewellery.

And yes, she was wearing the style of gold chunky earrings she has been loving of late – this time by Lanvin – but what really caught my attention was her stunning gold choker.

One of Meghan's favourite jewellery styles, a thick choker is great for layering but when worn alone makes a bold, chic statement, while still fitting in with the season’s trending pared down, minimalist style.

© Getty Images Duchess Meghan looked so stylish as she visited Nigeria, accessorising with gold jewellery, including a stunning choker

I have a close-fitting gold snake chain from Abbott Lyon (a great option if you have nickel allergies or sensitive skin), and I can tell you a simple gold choker will look great with different types of necklines, from crew neck and straight boat necklines to V-neck or plunge looks.

Whether a chain choker or Meghan's more rigid style, also known torque necklace, they're great for day or evening, and will not only frame your face but it also makes your neck look longer - you really couldn’t ask for a more flattering style

The look for less: Mint Velvet Organic Collar Necklace

£45 at John Lewis

I haven’t yet identified Meghan’s choker – it could be the sold out collar by sustainable brand AUrate New York she's been wearing for years – but I have found some similar looks for you to shop in case you’d like to copy her look.

While selecting the best gold chokers that I can recommend, I took into consideration style, material, price and brand reputation, and there were some clear winners…

More great gold chokers I love. Clockwise from left: ASOS (£6 / $8.99); Abbott Lyon (£45 / $70); and Monica Vinader (£550 / $750)

If you love a torque style collar like Meghan does, Mint Velvet’s statement-making choker (£45 / $75) is a great lookalike for hers: a sculptural, organic form that’s so sophisticated.

While that look is fairly affordable, if you’re really wanting to save money, ASOS has a sleek choker for just £6 / $8.99 – it’s a torque style wave design with an adjustable clasp.

If you prefer a chain choker Monica Vinader’s Power Collar Necklace (£550 / $750) is so gorgeous, and has an adjustable clasp, too, so you can wear it as a 16-inch chain or 18 inch, it’s up to you.

Abbott Lyon’s Snake Chain (£45 / $70) is the same length as Monica Vinader’s larger adjustment, so will serve as a choker or a shorter necklace, depending on the size of your neck.

So if you want to emulate Meghan Markle’s quiet luxury jewellery style, even on a minimal budget, you have plenty of options!