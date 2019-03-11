Princess Eugenie's simple style hack just made her look EXTREMELY glam The little sister of Princess Beatrice knows her stuff when it comes to fashion...

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a night on the town on Friday, hitting up the glamorous area of Mayfair – and we loved her party attire. The daughter of Prince Andrew wore a pair of chocolate brown suede cropped trousers, high heel shoes and a simple black blazer. Sounds fairly fuss-free right? Well, we have to applaud the way the royal styled her look though, she added a waist-skimming belt which defined her frame and made the entire getup appear far more glamorous. Belts are a great way to break up simple outfits and tailor them to your body, so Eugenie really knows her stuff. You go girl!

Princess Eugenie belted her simple blazer

Her outfit may have been on point but the royal's makeup look turned heads too. The 28-year-old wore her brown locks in a low ponytail, and sported the on-trend thick brow look, opting for a minimal makeup on the rest of her face to enhance them further. Big brows are big news in the beauty world - made all the more famous by supermodel Cara Delevingne, who coincidentally was at Eugenie's wedding in October.

The newlywed is known for her brave beauty looks, and we love how daring she is. At the Serpentine Ball in June, the Queen's granddaughter teamed a racy pair of wet-look leggings with some killer heels and a deep crimson lipstick.

The wife of Jack Brooksbank also has a fondness for daring manicures and nail art, which she likes to switch up depending on the occasion. In 2012, she showed her patriotic side in the most stylish way by proudly sporting a Union Jack manicure while she watched the Epsom Derby. The event was part of the festivities celebrating her grandmother the Queen's 60 years on the throne, so the design suited the occasion perfectly.

