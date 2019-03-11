Sophie Wessex's best hat moments over the years She's had some great ones

The Countess of Wessex is undoubtedly one of the most elegant royals there are. She makes skirt-suits look current, never has a hair out of place and always selects the perfect hat to compliment her outfit. She really is a lesson in how to balance style and effortlessness seamlessly. Whether she's at Royal Ascot, attending a royal wedding or on a State visit, the 54-year-old isn't afraid to try out new styles either when it comes to headwear. From 18th century-inspired picture hats to feather-festooned fascinators and animal-print fedoras, here's our pick of the Countess's best hat moments over the years…

