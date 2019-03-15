The Countess of Wessex wears the most INCREDIBLE green dress in New York City The wife of Prince Edward takes New York!

The Countess of Wessex is quite the jet-setter! The wife of Prince Edward is currently in NYC where she has been attending a variety of conferences. As always, we are in love with her working wardrobe which is packed with some truly stylish gems. On Wednesday, the mother-of-two attended the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the United Nations and met with Karen Pierce, who is the UK Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, as well as Pramila Patten, a UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. In pictures that appeared on the official Royal Family Website, we loved the stunning green dress she donned, which is by a brand called A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. The 'Brooke' dress - which is priced at £550 - has a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching sash belt which she tied with a bow at the waist. The dresses from the range are all made to order so you just know the fit is going to be first rate.

Sophie wore this stunning dress in NYC

We loved how Sophie styled her look too. She added her favourite nude high heels and wore her blonde locks piled high on hair head so we could see her funky statement earrings.

She also sported a gold bangle from Tiffany & Co. which set her back £1625.00.

Sophie also wore this bangle by Tiffany & Co.

The Countess had a busy day, meeting with survivors, advocates and UN representatives to learn more about what is being done across the world to support women resolving conflict and building peace at a grassroots level.

Sophie with Mothers' Union Trustee June Butler

This comes after last week when Sophie formally pledged her support to further the UK efforts on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS) and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative on International Women's Day.

