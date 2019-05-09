Sarah, Duchess of York glows in a gorgeous green dress & wait till you see her shoes Shoes with a message...

Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible on Wednesday as she paid a visit to the Onsite Gallery in Toronto. We loved her choice of outfit - a fabulous green dress by Cefinn - Samantha Cameron's fashion label. Priced at £320, the shift-style number was made in an on-trend, fit-and-flare silhouette, and had slim-cuffed sleeves, a wide wrap belt and finished just above the knee. We loved how the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie accessorised the frock too; she added gold jewellery and the most unique flats ever. Made in navy blue, they had the words "Never Complain" on one shoe and "Never Explain" on the other. Different, but cool, right?

Sarah looked fabulous in green

The former wife of Prince Andrew really does love herself a statement shoe or two. In 2018, we were shocked to see the redhead rocking a pair of flats with unicorns emblazoned on them!

And her shoes had a secret message...

On a night out in London in February 2018, the 59-year-old teamed her simple black dress, with a pastel blue blazer, a fuchsia pink Hermes bag and her unicorn flats by luxury shoe designer French Sole.The £190 shoes were made in a dazzling slipper-style and were part of blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland's collaboration which you can still pick up online.

Seeing Sarah's latest dress reminded us of the outfit that she wore to her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding back in October. We loved Sarah’s frock which ensured she stood out at St. George's Chapel.

The emerald green number was actually by a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design and she teamed it with a matching hat in the same hue, which had appliqué gold detail at the back by Jess Collet. At the time, many people remarked that the hat looked rather like the golden 'Snitch' from the Harry Potter films...

