Royal secret! The items the Queen carried in her Trooping the Colour carriage you didn't notice

The Queen attended her annual birthday Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday, looking elegant as ever in a tweed Angela Kelly outfit with a pretty matching hat. As she waved to the crowds from her carriage during the procession, fans got a sneak peek of the essential accessories she carries with her for such events! During the coverage, the cameras panned above Her Majesty as she made her way to Horse Guard's Parade, revealing that she also had a large handbag in the cart with her, and an umbrella – just in case! She also kept warm with a blanket over her legs, as did other royals during the parade, including the Duchess of Cornwall.

Viewers got a peek inside the Queen's carriage. Image: BBC

It seems that the Queen's accessory of choice wasn't her trusty Launer handbag, like usual, and actually looks more like a large holdall bag – we wonder what she had inside? Her Fulton umbrella was clear to see with its signature transparent design, however – Her Majesty is known to match her umbrellas to her outfits on rainy days! Since the sun came out for the crowds on Saturday, she didn't need to worry about taking cover in the end.

This isn't the first time the monarch has shown royal watchers a glimpse at how she likes to travel – adorable snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen emerged in March, which sweetly showed them sharing a blanket in the car as they arrived at their engagement at King's College London. We're not surprised Her Majesty likes to come prepared for anything!

Saturday's event, the Trooping of the Colour, has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians took part in the event to mark the Queen's official birthday. The parade traditionally moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. Once the Queen arrived at Horse Guard's Parade, she was greeted by a royal salute and carried out an inspection of the troops, before returning to the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

