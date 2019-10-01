Meghan Markle narrowly avoids fashion faux pas in Johannesburg She should've used the royals' usual wardrobe hacks...

With the spotlight firmly on them at all times, members of the royal family have to be very careful with their fashion choices, and this means accounting for difficult weather. Although they appear polished and elegant, they are not always able to avoid the wardrobe malfunctions that plague us all. During an engagement in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex was seen struggling with her dress in the wind - the royals are just human after all!

Meghan was pictured wearing a stunning camel double-breasted trench dress by Banana Republic costing £95 and matching high heels while visiting the University of Johannesburg. The royal attended a roundtable discussion where she met with academics and students and spoke about the challenges faced by young women in higher education. However, outside the University she was seen holding the edge of her dress down to avoid it being lifted up by a gust of wind.

The former Suits star was more careful on the first day of the royal tour to South Africa when she was seen wearing a black and white printed wrap over dress by Mayamiko. While the edge of the dress can be seen swaying in the wind, the hem is clearly sewn to just above her knee to avoid any awkward wardrobe mishaps. Clever!

RELATED: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals prove they are just like us when they slip up

VIEW GALLERY

British fashion designer Stewart Parvin previously told the Daily Mail that Her Majesty the Queen uses very similar tricks. He said: "I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully. If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up."

And what's more, this isn't the only wardrobe hack that royals follow to keep them looking flawless in public. Etiquette expert Myka Meier also revealed to The Sun that Kate and Meghan sometimes wear undergarments with lots of static to ensure their skirts cling to their body.

So to avoid looking like a less-than-glam Marilyn Monroe, we think we'll be trying out some of these tricks in the future.

READ: Meghan Markle just debuted a new pair of BRIGHT shoes while on a visit to Johannesburg