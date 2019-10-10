Princess Eugenie wears sheer navy mini-dress for Street Child event at London's Claridge's hotel The royal attended with her mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie looked absolutely stunning on Thursday for a very special afternoon tea at London's prestigious Claridge's hotel. Eugenie attended the mother and daughter event with her mum, Sarah Ferguson, in aid of the Street Child charity who partnered with HELLO! to mark the International Day of the Girl. Eugenie dressed in an elegant navy guipure lace dress by Saloni for the occasion, which she teamed with the Isabel Marant, knee-high black suede Lokyo boots. The royal was all smiles as she chatted with other guests at the event.

The royal went for a pretty beauty look, wearing her hair in a sleek, straight down look. Makeup-wise, Eugenie kept things simple with a sweep of blush to her cheeks, full lashes with a bold sweep of eyeliner, a smoky eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

Princess Eugenie wore the Saloni Juno dress to the event

MORE: Royal fashion faux pas! Style mishaps from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & co

The tea involved a panel discussion with inspirational women to raise awareness and funds to support the work Street Child is doing with vulnerable girls across the globe to ensure they have the opportunity of an education. The theme was "Creating change to empower women and girls around the world". Also in attendance were stars Rachel Riley and Jo Mallone.

Eugenie also stepped out on Tuesday night in a beautiful blue silk dress by Sandro which featured a cream leopard print, flared sleeves and was nipped in at the waist. She paired the fit-and-flare mini dress with black tights, knee-high boots and a midi camel jacket. The royal carried a cool black, blue and brown handbag.

MORE: Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling. From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Amelia Windsor

Thursday's Street Child event was held as part of the charity's current 'Mind The Gap' appeal. All public donations made to the appeal before 4th January will be doubled by the UK government up to £2 million. HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon co-hosted the special ‘Mother and Daughter’ afternoon tea with Street Child UK. Make sure you catch the full exclusive in the next issue of HELLO!, out Monday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.