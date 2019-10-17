Kate Middleton ties hair up and sports trainers for the cricket The royal looked radiant as she gets sporty

We can't believe the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already on day four of the royal tour of Pakistan - it's gone so fast! The couple started the day with an official meeting with Governor Lahore, and the Duchess wore an elegant outfit, consisting of white shalwar kameez - a traditional outfit featuring a long tunic and trousers - by designer Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan for the morning event. Afterwards, the couple did a quick change as they headed to the National Cricket Academy, where they met some of Pakistan’s cricketing legends. Kate is known for being famously sporty, and looked in great spirits as she and William joined a cricket match with children from the British Council's DOSTI programme. The mother-of-three tied her hair back and added a pair of crisp white trainers.

Kate looked chic in trainers

We've enjoyed all of the royal's outfits so far, but of course, we've had a personal favourite. On Tuesday evening, the brunette beauty pulled out all the stops as she attended a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in a dazzling green gown.

Floor-length and fabulous, Kate stole the show in her sequined dress, which was by high-end designer Jenny Packham.

Kate looked amazing in a glittering green Jenny Packham gown

We loved the festive tone as well as the billowing sleeves that were gathered at the cuffs.

On the same evening, the Duchess of Sussex also wore green

Kate's famous mane was teased into a half-up, half down style and she sported a flawless face of subtle makeup. Prince William look very suave in a coordinating dark green Sherwani by Naushemian. What a dreamy pair, right?

It appears that on Tuesday, it was all about the green. Thousands of miles away in London, the Duchess of Sussex also opted for bottle green, just like her sister-in-law Kate. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out at the WellChild Awards in the same tailored green dress she wore for her engagement photos back in 2017. Great minds indeed do think alike! The frock was by P.A.R.O.S.H. and sold out as soon as she wore it at the time.