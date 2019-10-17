Kate Middleton is stunning in white as she arrives in Lahore for day 4 of royal tour The royal had a busy fourth day on tour

The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in some beautiful outfits over the past week while on tour with her husband Prince William in Pakistan. The mother-of-three looked elegant once again on Thursday as she commenced the day's engagements in the country's second-largest city, Lahore. Dressed in a white shalwar kameez - a traditional outfit featuring a long tunic and trousers - by designer Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan, Kate will begin the day with a visit to the SOS Children's Village – a charity that provides a family structure for vulnerable children, who are given a home and cared for by a 'mother' to help them develop into happy, confident and resilient adults.

Kate styled her outfit further with delicate Asprey London's Woodland Oak Leaf hoop earrings and a blush coloured clutch by Mulberry, and matched the accessories with chic suede heels by Gianvito Rossi. The couple will later attend a birthday party for one of the 150 children living at the centre, which was the first in Pakistan when it was established in 1977. It will surely be an emotional visit for the Duchess, who herself is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Lahore on royal tour of Pakistan - LIVE UPDATES

MORE: Kate Middleton is dreamy in Pakistan's national colour - and a fancy new hair 'do

Following the visit to the Children's Village, the couple will spend time at the National Cricket Academy, where they will meet some of Pakistan’s cricketing legends. Kate and William are to join a cricket match with children from the British Council’s DOSTI programme (Dosti means friendship in Urdu).

We look forward to the Duchess' next tour outfit!