Kate Middleton made a very discreet change to her latest royal tour look - did you spot it?

The Duchess of Cambridge has looked amazing in her stunning outfits during the royal tour of Pakistan over the last few days, and impressed royal fans on Wednesday while visiting the Broghil National Park and the colourful Kalash village in Chitral, with her simply yet stylish look of a midi brown skirt, a brown jacket, a Really Wild waistcoat and a pair of study boots. The mother-of-three completed her look with a gorgeous beige scarf that was given to her in Chitral by the Scout leader of the local area.

Kate wore a beige scarf with lace and scallop edges

However, eagle eyed royal fans were quick to spot the the royal changed her outfit throughout the day - but did you spot how? While Kate wore a pretty cream scarf with a scalloped lace trim for most of the engagements, she swapped her scarf for a more simple one with a camel fringe for a short while. While no one knows why she might have changed her look, Kate swapped between both during her and Prince William's visit to the Chiatibo glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range, and was soon back to wearing the original cream scarf with lace in order to attend a traditional Kalash tribe ceremony later in the day.

She swapped the scarf for a simpler camel one with fringes

For whatever the reason, she certainly looked gorgeous in both! We have been taken away by her fashion choices during the royal tour. The night before she stunned in a dark green Jenny Packham gown for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. Kate stole the show in her sequined dress, which had billowing sleeves gathered at the cuffs, and wore her famous locks in a half-up, half-down style, while Prince William looked handsome in a coordinating dark green Sherwani by Naushemian.

