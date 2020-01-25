The reason why Kate Middleton might not wear a new dress to the BAFTAs The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her impeccable style

Attendees of this year's BAFTA awards have been asked to avoid wearing new dresses, or opt for a sustainable option, which means it's likely that we'll see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing one of the many beautiful gowns that we've seen her in before.

The British award ceremony, which takes place on 2 February, is working to reduce its environmental footprint in 2020, and the new dress code approach was explained by a BAFTA's spokesperson to Harper's Bazaar. "Sustainability is very important to Bafta, and we’re doing more than ever before," the magazine was told. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February. pic.twitter.com/IZRSEwbWwr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2020

It was announced on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would attend the BAFTAs

We can't wait to see whether Kate recycles an old gown or chooses to wear a piece from an eco-conscious brand, such as Stella McCartney.

It was announced on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be attending the 2020 ceremony. Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February."

On the tenth anniversary of William becoming President of BAFTA, he and Kate will attend the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Duke will introduce and present the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "We are so pleased the Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film. This year marks the Duke’s tenth year as BAFTA’s President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken. We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February."

