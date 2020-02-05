Picture perfect as always, Queen Letizia was the living embodiment of Grace Kelly elegance on Tuesday as she modelled this season’s biggest trends. Attending the Forum Against Cancer held at the Real Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Letizia’s chic leather midi skirt and white-tailored blouse made for a simple yet classic look as she kicked off the event by delivering the morning address.

Cutting a svelte figure in the black and white co-ord, Letizia’s structured blouse was pulled in at the waist by a matching belt detailed with a single silver button, mimicking a peplum silhouette. A versatile design, this style of shirt is the ultimate wardrobe essential - from afternoons in the office to afternoon tea, boardrooms to bar stools, a classic tailored blouse should never go amiss. Going casual? Pair it down with jeans and flats. In need of a date night outfit? A skirt and heels should do the trick.

In this instance, of course, Letizia opted for the latter by introducing an a-line leather skirt into the mix. Completing her outfit with black suede stilettos and a monochrome clutch, the 47-year-old paired her elegant ensemble with loose curls and natural makeup - her long lashes flourished in a subtle coating of mascara and her lips painted in a berry-kissed gloss.

Revered as one of the world’s best-dressed royals, it’s no surprise that Letizia’s outfit was so on-trend. A staple item, cuffed blouses have no doubt made a comeback this winter, worn by the likes of Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden. A favourite amongst Victoria Beckham, Laura Tobin and Frankie Bridge, leather in particular has also dominated the market this season. Upon posting a photo of herself in a leather midi pencil skirt and jumper earlier in the week, Victoria Beckham’s instagram blew up on Monday with likes and comments. One wrote "Smart girl, you are so stylish!" and another simply put: "Style icon" alongside heart emojis.

