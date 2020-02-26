The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an off-duty look on Wednesday, looking lovely in her green culottes, matching top and comfy trainers. And while fans were quick to try and hunt down Kate's trousers - which are thought to be a £5.99 sale bargain from Zara - it looks like she also headed to the high street for her footwear. Kate's green stripe trainers are actually from British staple Marks & Spencer, and cost just £29.50. We predict a sellout!

The royal's M&S pick is the 'Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers', which feature green and glitter detailing and are made from vegan-friendly materials. They are also available in a navy design, though we reckon Kate's versions will fly off the shelves, since they're perfect for pairing with everything from floaty dresses to jeans. Here's hoping we'll see Kate wearing them again soon.

Kate got stuck into the activities at the event

It's not often that Kate has shopped at Marks & Spencer in recent years, though of course her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of the brand. Meghan has worn their pieces on a number of occasions, and worked with the store to launch her workwear collection in aid of charity Smart Works.

Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Kate's visit with Sportsaid on Wednesday was held at the London Stadium in Stratford, and celebrated the role that parents and guardians play in their child's sporting success. The event was also attended by a number of sports stars including heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, swimmer Rebecca Adlington and Taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad.

The Duchess had obviously dressed carefully for the occasion, since she was keen to get involved with all the activities on offer, from athletics to martial arts! Sounds like those M&S trainers held up pretty well for their first outing…

