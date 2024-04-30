Duchess Sophie stands out in striking fit-and-flare dress to mark royal first

The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a royal first on Monday, as she became the first royal to touch down in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

Sophie, 59, travelled to the country to demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war and in a continuation of her work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

It comes as no surprise the Duchess reigned supreme in the style department for her poignant visit.

© Getty Duchess of Edinburgh wore a striking dress from Etero to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office to meet with war victims in Kyiv

Dressing in a head-turning ensemble, the wife of Prince Edward chose to wear a cotton midi-dress from royally-loved brand, Etero. The bold number was emblazoned with a striking floral print and contrasting black panels.

Featuring a collared neckline, a fitted waist and flared skirt that cascaded into a ruffled, tiered hemline, the dress is easily one of the boldest new additions to the Duchess of Edinburgh's wardrobe in years.

© Getty Sophie signed the guests book as she visits the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv

The royal paired her dress with a practical choice of shoe, opting to pass on heels in favour of the 'Cream Leather Pointed Pumps ' from Nicola Sexton. Duchess Sophie's buttery blonde hair was swept into an elegant chignon and fastened with an elegant barrette.

© Getty Images Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie (L) with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (R) visiting the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv

Later, the mother-of-two continued her winning sartorial streak at a reception held at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine in Kyiv.

Slipping into a unique ensemble for the evening occasion, the Duchess wore the 'Fedra Floral Silk Crêpe de Chine Maxi Dress' from Max Mara - one of the Duchess of Sussex's most worn brands.

"Gorgeous dress. Really suits her," penned a royal style watcher on the Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "This is a very flattering dress on Sophie."

© Pool Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh gives a speech during a reception at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom on April 29, 2024 in Kyiv.

Other fans were quick to raise questions about why the Duchess had opted to wear several new and unseen pieces in her wardrobe, rather than keeping up her streak of repeating her most-loved fashion finds.

"I'm wondering why she chose to wear new [clothes] when visiting Ukraine?" asked a royal fan, while another agreed: "I must agree with you. She has so many dresses and pantsuits as well as separates."

The Duchess of Edinburgh, along with the Princess of Wales, is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family. Regularly does the royal share her wardrobe with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who has been seen wearing a number of her mother's most fashionable garments over the years.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore an ivory beret to the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in 2024

Proving their penchant for style swapping goes both ways, the Duchess stepped out at the East Matins Service at St George's Chapel wearing a cream beret by Jane Taylor millinery - the very same one her daughter had debuted two years before.