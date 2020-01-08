Zara Tindall stuns in a Kate Spade mini dress for a cocktail party in Australia

Mike and Zara Tindall make the most stylish couple, don't you think? The pair have spent the beginning of the New Year in Australia where they have been pictured at Magic Millions week in Queensland. Addressing the ongoing bushfires in the country, they helped to raise money for the firefighter's fund at the Polo tournament on Sunday. On Tuesday night, Zara ditched her equestrian outfits for a pretty little black dress as she attended the Magic Millions cocktail party.

The sleeveless mini dress from Kate Spade featured a ruffle around the neckline and sleeves, and a delicate pearl and crystal belted waist. It's a more glammed-up version of the classic wardrobe staple that you could wear to any evening occasion, and it's available to buy in selected sizes for £395. The 38-year-old teamed the feminine frock with a black quilted shoulder bag, strappy heels and tucked one side of her blonde straight hair behind her ear to show off her sparkly drop diamond earrings. While she tends to prefer a fresh-faced, natural beauty look, Zara looked stunning with smokey grey eyeliner accentuating her eyes and a swipe of lipgloss.

Former rugby player Mike, 41, has delighted fans by sharing sweet snaps of the couple enjoying their time in Australia. As he posed alongside his Olympian wife, Mike looked dapper in a white shirt and a velvet black suit jacket from Australian designer M.J. Bale. Underneath the picture, he wrote: "Such a good night last night to launch the @magicmillions thanks to everyone involved and to @mjbale for the threads!! @pacificfair".

This is not the first time the couple have dressed to impress. As they arrived at the polo tournament on Sunday, Zara embraced her wild side (so to speak) in a red and black leopard print mini dress that was a daring take on the classic shirt dress style loved by royals like the Duchess of Sussex. She styled it with a black trilby hat and red shoulder bag from Bvlgari, while Mike looked equally as chic in a navy shirt with a light blue blazer and white chinos.

