Crown Princess Victoria loved Kate Middleton's M&S pink suit just as much as us Or did Kate channel Victoria's royal style?

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Duchess of Cambridge have often twinned with their chic royal style choices - whether it's through their penchant for elegant tailoring or their favourite pretty pastel colours. And in a new picture of the Crown Princess released on Tuesday, it's hard to ignore the similarities between the pair's lockdown outfits! In the beautiful photograph posted to the Swedish royal family's Instagram account, Victoria could be seen wearing a dusty pink blazer that strongly ressembles Duchess Kate's recent Marks & Spencer pick.

Image: Raphael Stecksén / Swedish Royal Court

Like Kate, Victoria has been continuing her royal work behind the scenes, and revealed in the caption that she had attended an online talk about young people and mental health - a topic that is also very close to the Duchess' heart.

The (translated) post read: "Today, the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel attended a digital seminar on this year's Pep report, organized by @gen.pep.

WATCH: Kate visits NHS call centre in Marks & Spencer suit

"The report was released on March 31, and is one of the most comprehensive surveys of children's and young people's health in Sweden," it continued. "The report shows that only 14 per cent of children and adolescents included in the study get as much exercise as they need, and eat enough good foods."

Victoria's chic pink blazer is in fact a recycled piece from her wardrobe, which she wore back in September 2019 for an engagement at the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm. She then recycled it again in January, wearing it to visit the Swedish Federation for LGBTQI rights with husband Prince Daniel.

Wearing her full suit in September 2019

While her first outing in the jacket saw her rock a head-to-toe pink look with matching trousers, blouse, heels and a clutch bag, she re-styled it on Tuesday - wearing a chic white knit and dark trousers. Perhaps Kate could take a leaf out of Victoria's book next time? We'd love to see her rocking her pink blazer again!