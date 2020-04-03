The Duchess of Cambridge appears to be loving shopping on the high street lately, having stepped out in everything from Marks & Spencer to Mango and Zara - and now, one of her most popular pieces has been restocked in a number of chic shades. Plenty of royal fans fell for Kate's green Zara culottes during her visit to SportsAid in February, but sadly they were a sale buy that had already sold out - though you can still purchase them in four other gorgeous colours. Tempted?

Kate looked lovely in her bargain Zara culottes

We wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess owns at least another pair of these handy culottes, which are now available in black, ecru, a chic sandy beige and a vibrant yellow. Kate looks beautiful in sunshine colours, so here's hoping she's snapped up this spring pair as well as her green staples.

Culottes, £25.99, Zara

The royal is a big fan of this elegant style of trouser, teaming them with everything from fine knit jumpers to blouses and shirts. For her sporty engagement in February, she proved her culottes are the ultimate versatile piece - since she got stuck into the athletics activities with no trouble at all! She paired the flattering trousers with a simple fitted top from Mango and a new pair of trainers from M&S, which of course sold out in no time.

It looks like it will be a while until we see Kate's gorgeous wardrobe once again, since all her royal engagements have been cancelled - as well as the upcoming events that she would usually attend. On Wednesday it was revealed that one of her favourite summer outings, the Wimbledon tennis tournament, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continued to work from home during the health crisis, and earlier this week they surprised NHS workers with personal telephone calls. The palace noted on Thursday: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon talked to staff at Queen's Hospital Burton, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire, via telephone. Their Royal Highnesses afterwards talked to staff at University Hospital Monklands, Airdrie, Lanarkshire, via telephone."