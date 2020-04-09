It's hard to forget the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from royal duties in January. The last time royal fans caught a glimpse of Meghan before the bombshell announcement, she looked glowing at Canada House in London wearing a tonal-brown outfit, including a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti. If you've been obsessed with the style for all these months then listen up, because the silky design is now a bargain in the sale, but it won't be around for long.

Satin midi skirt, was £89.95 now £49.95, Massimo Dutti

In January, Meghan wowed for her first outing since her Christmas break wearing the A-line midi with a tan polo neck, her favourite velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a Reiss coat - and she even continued the brown theme with her eye makeup. While the skirt's original retail price was £89.95, the brand has since reduced it to just £49.95 and it's so popular that there's only one size left in stock! Luckily, the style also comes in a gorgeous (and very similar) aubergine colour, which is available in all sizes for £59.95. While Meghan understandably styled the skirt for the cooler winter weather, the luxe satin design would look equally as chic teamed with a T-shirt or cami top in the summer sun.

Meghan and Harry's meeting with the High Commissioner came just one day before they took to social media to announce their decision to step back from royal duties and split their time between the UK and North America. In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, the royal couple wrote: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Meghan paired the silky skirt with a tan polo neck and velvet Jimmy Choo heels

Before the change officially started at the end of March, the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK to carry out several royal engagements, looking just as incredible. During the visit, Meghan delighted fans in several show-stopping outfits, including her blue figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and her bargain white Topshop blouse. We just want her entire wardrobe!

