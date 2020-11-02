Princess Madeleine unveils incredible Catwoman makeover in new family photo The royals pulled out all the stops for Halloween

Princess Madeleine of Sweden ensured her three children celebrated Halloween in style – but it was her own costume that really wowed us.

The Swedish royal took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her family standing on their doorstep, all dressed in very impressive costumes.

Prince Nicolas, five, sported green hair and a striped brown outfit, Princess Leonor, six, had purple hair that matched her dress and Princess Adrienne, two, looked adorable in a blue princess gown.

Madeleine's own outfit of choice was a black dress featuring capped sleeves, layered underneath a matching cape. To finish off her Catwoman transformation, she wore a sequined mask complete with small pointy ears.

"This weekend we wished everyone a Happy and Safe Halloween!" she captioned the family photo. Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Beautiful family! Happy Halloween." A second remarked: "Awww you all look so amazing," and a third added: "What a gorgeous photo."

The royal children all appeared to be holding small material bags, so perhaps their mum had organised a small trick or treat for them – taking into account COVID-19 restrictions, of course.

Madeleine lives in the US with her husband Chris O'Neill and their three children. During the coronavirus lockdown in April, the mother-of-three gave fans a rare glimpse inside her family's home in Florida as she shared an Easter message on Instagram.

Princess Madeleine, Chris O'Neill and their three children live in Florida

The family sat on the cream three-seater sofa in their living room for a sweet photo. Lined with pale blue and cream patterned cushions, the sofa sits in front of a table with an orchid on top, along with a selection of unexpected accessories – a series of white pineapple ornaments.

In the background, a corridor leads to another living area, while another set of doors appears to lead through to the kitchen, and the entire space has been painted in the same pale cream shade.

