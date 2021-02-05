Royal-inspired Valentine's Day gifts Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton would love

Valentine's Day is almost here – the most loving day of the whole entire calendar year. There's no escaping 14 February, so shopping online for gifts has become a total love fest! Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals and we've been inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as Prince William and Kate. What would the Princes gift their Duchesses for V-day we wonder? Because if it is good enough for our favourite royal couples, it's good enough for us!

We've come a long way since flowers and chocolates, so it's no surprise that Meghan and Kate's best-loved brands produce some royally wonderful Valentine's Day gifts for her, so there's no excuse to not treat the one you love (or yourself!) on the big day.

We're sure the Duchesses would love these royal-inspired gifts based on some of their favourites – take note William and Harry...

A treasure chest for beloved jewellery

Personalised Leather Trinket Box, £65, Monica Vinader

Not only are Meghan and Kate fans of jewellery Monica Vinader, but the Countess of Wessex also is often seen rocking her favourite Monica Vinader Siren Stud earrings. And Princess Beatrice was seen sporting a MV friendship bracelet on a night out in 2018. So we feel pretty confident that the royal ladies would love to carry their MV gems in this beautiful leather trinket box that you can even have personalised. Shop now and there’s 15% off EVERYTHING across the site with HELLO!'s exclusive Monica Vinader discount code HELLO!15MV (add at checkout, applies worldwide)

Romantic regal Bling

Soru Amore Earrings, £155, Harvey Nichols

Duchess Kate loves her jewellery and her go-to jewellery brand is Soru. She first wore a pair of their earrings back in 2016, and wore the same pair in January 2020 at Buckingham Palace. The baroque, double-sided statement gems were a firm favourite of the mother-of-three and we have a feeling should would adore these new, love-heart shaped earrings by the luxury brand.

Makeup with a royal edge

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

It's a well-known fact that the Duchess of Sussex loves Charlotte Tilbury makeup, and the lady herself even received an MBE from Her Majesty The Queen back in 2018. But which product from the luxury make-up collection does she love? Rumour has it that one of her Charlotte Tilbury favourites is Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria.

Duchess Kate's favourite scent

Orange Blossom Body & Hand Wash, £32, Jo Malone

The Duchess of Cambridge famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles burning at her wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and we bet that a gift in fragrance form from the Orange Blossom collection for V Day would be greatly received from husband William this year! The brand has a host Valentine's Day ideas, and even better, there's a V-Day special gift with purchase with the code: SCENTED_TREAT. Get a Pomegranate Noir Miniature Candle with purchases over £80, or duo of English Pear & Freesia Bath Oil plus a Pomegranate Noir Miniature Candle when you spend £110.

Romantic candles with a special meaning

Diptyque scented candle, £49, Net-a-porter

Diptyque – famed for its stunning scented candles – was responsible for scenting out Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding which was held at St. George's Chapel. And the Duchess adores Diptyque's Baies scented candle, which has been spotted in her and Prince Harry's Los Angeles home.

A cosy bathrobe

Soho House Robe, £85, Soho Home

Former Suits star Meghan is close friends with Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, and is said to have enjoyed dates with Prince Harry at the private members’ club at the start of their relationship. Meghan also reportedly had her hen party at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, so we just know she would love this super soft Soho House robe that comes in five colours and can be personalised with a monogram.

The home beauty treatment fit for a royal

Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask, pack of six, £128, Selfridges

The royals have amazing skin. How do we know? Because they look so picture-perfect in their close-ups of course! The Duchess of Sussex has previously revealed that she's a huge fan of La Mer – so we think she'd love to receive this pampering gift from the luxury skincare brand.

The travel planner with royal approval

STOW First Class Tech Case, £395, Fortnum & Mason

Back when the Duchess of Sussex had a lifestyle blog called The Tig - she often listed some of her favourite travel accessories online. The STOW First Class Tech Case was something she couldn't live without, and we can totally see why. The royal had her initials hallmarked on the orange version of the case - which is ideal for jetsetters who want to hold their passport, USB cables and tickets. Now available in a rich red with pink lining - it's perfect V day fodder!

The heart bag that Meghan will go crazy for

Valentine's Edition Mini Crescent bag, £455, Strathberry

Meghan sent luxury brand Strathberry into overdrive when she first carried its burgundy tote bag in 2017. Since then, she has worn three other bags by the brand - and because the royals do not accept gifts from companies, it is clear she purchased the trio of Scottish bags herself. We bet the royal will love the Mini Crescent bag as it has had a V-day makeover - check out the heart-shaped clasp! So cute...

A handbag fit for a Queen

Launer Judi Leather Tote, £1550, Selfridges

Her Majesty the Queen carries one handbag brand only - Launer London. You can spot her black tote bag a mile off - classic, chic and timeless. And for her granddaughters-in-law Meghan and Kate, the brand's luxurious Judi bag is just as timeless and comes in Valentine's red.

The Queen's beauty favourite

Elizabeth Arden Night Serum Capsules, £75, John Lewis

Her Majesty the Queen loves Elizabeth Arden lipstick – so could it be that Her Majesty, who aging so gracefully, has given her granddaughters-in-law some beauty advice? No doubt Meghan and Kate would love the beauty brand's ceramide capsules, which are famously effective at minimising the appearance of lines and wrinkles and support the skin’s natural collagen for a firmer look.

A blow dryer for Princess hair

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £299.88, QVC

The Duchess of Cambridge has the hair 'do of dreams. In fact, she single-handedly made the blow-dry cool again with those iconic coiffed curls. A top of the line Dyson hair dryer will help royals and non-royals alike get the look at home.

A fragrance with a royal warrant

Suede Orris Eau de Parfum, £110, Molton Brown

Molton Brown – the luxury brand with a royal warrant – has a fabulous scent the royals would love. Suede Oris is a warm vanilla scent that has sweet top notes of mandarin and we love the ruby red marble bottle detail.

The fragrance with a regal seal of approval

Atkinson's Rose Rhapsody £195, Harrods

Atkinsons perfume has some serious royal connections. Established in London by James Atkinsons in 1799, the fragrance house has a royal warrant with King George IV being the first royal to catch a whiff of it in 1826. So a great gift for any regal fan has to be an updated scent - and what better than Rose Rhapsody! This blooming lovely fragrance has top notes of fresh mandarin and bergamot with floral touches of Turkish Rose, jasmine, and patchouli.

