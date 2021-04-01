Why Princess Diana's iconic £300,000 sapphire ring is so hard to replicate Princess Diana's ring is one of a kind…

Princess Diana's engagement ring has been long admired by people all over the world. The iconic sapphire and diamond ring was first seen in 1981 after her engagement to Prince Charles was announced. Following the Princess of Wales' tragic death in 1997, the ring was passed down to her son, Prince William, who gave it to Kate Middleton when proposing to her in 2010.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day

Many jewellers have tried to recreate the stunning £300,000 ring, and with a new image released of Kirsten Stewart in her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer, people's attention is drawn to just how difficult it is to replicate.

Princess Diana chose the stunning engagement ring herself

In the image, the actress sports a replica of the famous ring, however many have commented that it has little resemblance to the original. Taking to social media, one person said: "I know that sapphire ring quite well and that is so different from the original", with another sharing: "I literally can't handle that the ring isn’t accurate."

The original ring, chosen by Princess Diana herself, is a halo design that features a beautiful 12-carat blue sapphire in the center, surrounded by 14 diamonds all set in 18-carat white gold. The replica for the film is thought to feature a topaz or an aquamarine stone, which is why it might look a different shade of blue.

Diamond expert, Max Stone from Steven Stone jewellers, told HELLO!: "Whilst the light on the photo could be affecting the colour of the stone, from looking at the image, it doesn't appear to be a sapphire as it's a different shade of blue. It's most likely a blue topaz or aquamarine, which would dramatically decrease the value of Diana's ring by over £250,000.

Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer

"Whilst both rings are halo designs with oval stones and a cut-down setting, the replica also appears to have diamonds on the side of halo, whereas the original does not. We estimate the ring is around 10 carats, whereas Princess Diana's is 12 carats.



"Alongside this, the remake has a modern look, whereas Diana's has a beautiful vintage design. We also estimate the ring is around 10 carats, whereas the original is 12 carats."

Kate Middleton now wears the iconic ring

Although fans aren't convinced by the replica of the ring, many shared their excitement for Kristen's role in the upcoming film and believed that the rest of the look was spot on. One person commented: "Cannot wait to see her portraying Diana, so excited!" whilst another said: "She looks just like Diana and I absolutely cannot wait to see this film."

The synopsis for the film reads: "December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate."

The film is due for release in late 2021, and we can't wait to see how Kristen takes on her new role.