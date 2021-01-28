Love Princess Diana’s iconic sheep jumper? Wait till you see this £28 dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana’s famous sheep jumper is up there with some of her most loved style moments, from her velvet navy ‘Travolta’ gown to that iconic ‘revenge dress’ – and we’ve found a dupe of Diana’s black sheep sweater for just £28!

Princess Diana’s jumper, created by British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful in the late 70s, was reissued recently, in collaboration with Rowing Blazers; royal fans went crazy for the sweater again last year after Emma Corrin wore it as a young Diana in season 4 of The Crown.

Princess Diana wore her black sheep jumper many times, including to this polo match in 1983

But if you don’t have £250 to spare for an exact copy of Princess Diana’s knit, we’ve found this AMAZING dupe on eBay for just £27.99.

Unisex red sheep jumper, £27.99, eBay

Featuring a lone black sheep among a herd of white sheep on a red background, we’ll be styling it Princess Diana style, with a ruffle collar underneath for Zoom calls and white jeans come spring.

Sheep mask, £10.95, Redbubble

And since it’s 2021, there’s even a face mask version of the design, too. Talk about lockdown chic.

Princess Diana sparked a fashion trend when she first wore the jumper in 1981

Princess Diana, then Lady Diana Spencer, first wore the knit in 1981 to a Polo match, just a month before her wedding to Prince Charles. It’s so iconic that the original now sits in the Victoria & Albert Museum’s permanent collection.

That's the Diana effect for you!

