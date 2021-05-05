We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked elegant as ever for her most recent public appearance at the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam.

The Dutch royal attended the ceremony with her husband, King Willem Alexander to honour those who lost their lives in World War II. In line with royal tradition, the couple both dressed in black in a mark of respect for their visit to Amsterdam's National Monument.

Dressed elegantly for the sombre occasion, the Queen donned a simple black knit dress from Massimo Dutti complete with a high neck, long sleeves and delicate button detail. The royal kept accessories minimal, wearing a pair of stunning pearl earrings encased in a diamond frame.

The mother-of-three was a vision in black as she wore her blonde hair in a slick bun tucked into a pillbox-style hat. Since the 1950s, it's been customary for the female members of the royal family to always wear hats to special occasions.

The royal attends the Remembrance Ceremony every year

Pastels and bold prints might be on trend for spring this year, but not every occasion calls for a colourful ensemble. If you're going for understated style this spring, Queen Maxima's chic all-black outfit is the perfect fashionable and flattering go-to.

High Neck Tube Dress, was £45, now £22.50, Oasis

This ribbed jumper dress is the ultimate dupe and can easily be dressed up, or down with the right pair of shoes.

Queen Maxima's stunning pearl earrings might be a royal heirloom, but you can easily recreate her elegant look with this pair of freshwater pearl earrings to complete an outfit for any occasion.

Freshwater Pearl Round Stud Earrings, £65, John Lewis

When she's not attending royal duties, Queen Maxima is known for her visionary bold outfits. Last month the royal was spotted in her most colourful outfit to date, wearing a bright yellow coat draped over a bright green silk blouse.

The Dutch royal finished off the look with a pair of suede yellow heels and a matching clutch bag and headpiece, looking perfectly coordinated for the royal event.

