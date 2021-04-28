Queen Maxima pictured in colourful co-ord for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore her most colourful outfit to date on Tuesday, as she was joined by her family in the Dutch city of Eindhoven to celebrate King's Day.

The royal wore a bright green silk blouse with a colourful yellow pattern, and paired the top with a yellow pencil skirt that featured matching green detailing.

The mother-of-three finished off the look with a pair of suede yellow heels and a matching clutch bag and headpiece, looking perfectly coordinated for the royal event.

Queen Maxima wore her blonde hair in her signature long bob and kept her makeup natural for the occasion, making sure not to draw attention away from the bold ensemble.

The royal could be seen wearing a bright yellow coat draped over her shoulders as the temperature dropped throughout the day, and looked as chic as ever for the appearance.

Queen Maxima looked stunning in the bright yellow coat

Queen Maxima was joined by her three daughters Catharina-Amalia, 17, Alexia, 15 and Ariane, 14, as well as her husband, Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

They were celebrating the monarch's birthday, an event known as King's Day, which takes place every year on the 27th of April.

The national holiday often sees people enjoying outdoor festivities such as concerts and markets, however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many events were cancelled this year.

The Queen was joined by her husband to celebrate King's Day

Instead, the royal family took part in a special live-streamed show about getting to know the family, that people could enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Queen Maxima is known for her colour coordinated outfits, and last month was spotted in a burgundy and red ensemble whilst visiting a Dutch dance theatre.

The Queen looked amazing in the burgundy ensemble

The royal wore a chic burgundy leather pencil skirt paired with a smart red blouse, finishing off the look with a pair of pointed maroon stilettos and even a matching red face mask.

As for accessories, the Queen wore a stunning pair of purple and turquoise earrings and carried a maroon clutch bag under her arm.

