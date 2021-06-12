Queen Maxima looks gorgeous in recycled floral jumpsuit for royal outing The stylish royal attended the Special Olympics National Games

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked super chic for an appearance in The Hague on Friday, rocking a gorgeous floral wide-leg jumpsuit.

The Dutch royal attended the Special Olympics National Games in the colourful recycled one-piece she first wore to celebrate her husband, King Willem Alexander's 53rd birthday last year.

In fact, Maxima didn't change much about her tried-and-tested outfit, pairing the sold-out, white Seren 'Truman' jumpsuit – which featured flower prints in pink, red and green hues – with the same chunky white waist-belt she accessorised with previously.

The only real difference was her shoes, trading in her previously worn open-toed red heels for a pair of espadrille-style sandals, although they were in a similar hue.

Maxima accessorised with a red envelope clutch bag tucked under one arm and a pair of red, dangly earrings.

The royal seemed to be having a great time at the event as she chatted with staff and athletes outside the Sports Campus. She even got stuck into the activities and was pictured trying her hand at hockey and bowling.

Queen Maxima looked gorgeous in her recycled jumpsuit

Queen Maxima isn’t afraid of making a statement and her love of colour is evident in her stylish ensembles.

Earlier this month, she stepped out in a hot pink outfit by Belgian fashion label Natan as she visited the Groninger Museum in Groningen to open the first Children's Biennale in the Netherlands.

The 50-year-old wore a pair of pink wide-leg trousers paired with a matching pink top with smart collar detail.

Maxima tried her hand at hockey during her royal outing

The mother-of-three finished off the look with a pair of blush, suede pointed-toe heels, camel-coloured gloves, an orange wide-brimmed hat and a chic tan clutch bag, looking like the ultimate style icon.

But the royal's accessories didn’t stop there! She also added a three-strand pearl necklace which featured a stunning coral flower detail, matching flower earrings with a diamond centre, and a statement coral ring.

