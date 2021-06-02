Queen Maxima makes a statement in hot pink look for new outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has wowed us once again with her latest outfit during a new outing on Tuesday.

The royal stepped out in a statement hot pink ensemble for the appearance, as she visited the Groninger Museum in Groningen to open the first Children's Biennale in the Netherlands.

King Williem-Alexander's wife wore a pair of pink wide-leg trousers paired with a matching pink top with a smart collar detail.

The mother-of-three finished off the look with a pair of blush, suede pointed-toe heels, camel-coloured gloves, an orange wide-brimmed hat and a chic tan clutch bag, looking like the ultimate style icon.

But the royal's accessories didn’t stop there! The 50-year-old also added a three-strand pearl necklace which featured a stunning coral flower detail, matching flower earrings with a diamond centre and a statement coral ring finishing off the glamourous get up perfectly.

The royal looked sensational in the statement pink outfit

Queen Maxima wore her hair in a fashionable updo under her hat, and sported a black smokey eye paired with a bright pink lipstick.

The outfit was ideal for the museum visit, as the centre is known for its colourful exterior. The Children's Biennale marks the reopening of the museum, and is an exciting, interactive exhibition with work from 30 international artists.

The pink set is from Belgian fashion label Natan, however we have found an amazing high street alternative to Maxima's wide-leg trousers if you are wanting to recreate the look.

Pink wide-leg trousers, £17.99 ($24.99), H&M

Queen Maxima isn’t afraid of making a statement, and was pictured in her most colourful co-ord to date in April as she was joined by her family in the Dutch city of Eindhoven to celebrate King's Day.

The royal wore a bright green silk blouse with a colourful yellow pattern, and paired the top with a yellow pencil skirt that featured matching green detailing.

The royal wore a colourful co-ord to celebrate King's Day

Maxima finished off the look with a pair of suede yellow heels and a matching clutch bag and headpiece, looking perfectly coordinated for the royal event.

