Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is celebrating her 50th birthday today – and looks an absolute vision in her latest portraits.

As the Dutch royal heads into her 50th year, three stunning portraits shot by her husband King Willem-Alexander have been released to honour her personal milestone. The photos were shot in the garden of their home, the palace Huis ten Bosch.

According to the Instagram account royalfashionpolice, the Queen donned an elegant cashmere roll neck from Massimo Dutti, paired with a luxury houndstooth wool cape from Yves Sait Laurent, the elegant mother-of-three looked sensational in the neutral ensemble.

Maxima has always had an enviable wardrobe – but you may be surprised to learn that many of her iconic outfits come from the high street. The Queen sported a pair of statement £11.99 earrings from Zara to complement her blonde hair, worn down in loose curls.

The 50-year-old looks stunning in her birthday portraits

Due to her iconic fashion sense and enviable wardrobe, it comes as little surprise that all of Maxima's ensemble has since sold out. If you're looking to recreate the royal-approved outfit, we've sourced the ultimate dupes so you can channel the Dutch Queen's iconic 50th birthday look.

Benetton Cashmere Jumper, £189, Selfridges

This 100% cashmere jumper is a staple wardrobe piece and a near-exact replica to Queen Maxima's elegant look. We're loving the statement roll-neck and textured ribbed trims, perfect for spring layering.

Houndstooth Double Breasted Cape, £825, Harvey Nichols

The most regal of cover-ups, the cape, is a favourite amongst royals. Ditch your coat and wear a cape with style with this unique outerwear from Red Valentino.

White Flower Stud, £8, MissKitschUK @ Etsy

In true Maxima style, we've sourced a pair of bespoke earrings fit for spring. At just £8 and handmade by an Etsy seller, these are a royal steal!

To celebrate the half-century milestone, a monochrome photograph of Maxima shot by Willem-Alexander when they met in 1999 in New York will also be featured on a set of stamps in the Netherlands to mark the special day.

Wishing Queen Maxima a very Happy Birthday!

