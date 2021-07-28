Royal fans are obsessed with Kate Middleton's rainbow umbrella – and Amazon is selling a £17.59 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in June, the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured braving the rain on her way to Kensington Palace and her rainbow umbrella sparked a huge reaction.

Adding a pop of colour to her ensemble, the mum-of-three teamed her lilac L.K.Bennett dress with a multi-coloured umbrella and nude stiletto pumps. The perfect accessory, we've found a near-identical version from Amazon and at £17.59 it's a total bargain!

Kate braved the rain using her rainbow umbrella on Friday

Brightening up those grey and rainy days, this vibrant accessory is sure to make a statement – who says umbrellas can't be fashionable?

Large Rainbow Umbrella, £17.59/$36.99, Amazon

Kate was first spotted using her umbrella after launching a new project – The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. She started her day by paying a visit to the London School of Economics where she met with experts for a roundtable discussion.

Prince William's wife kicked off the engagement by taking her seat at the table and thanking the leading academics and practitioners for joining her.

She modelled the 'Dee' dress from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which retails at £225, and completed her look with her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle.

Kate sweetly wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection - her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton celebrates milestone moment in London

Speaking during the roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics, Kate revealed that she was "really excited" to launch the centre.

She said: "So my hope today, through the report and through this new centre, is to show that change really needs to happen, and the time for action is now. Because I feel that this is the social equivalent of climate change, where we followed the science for many, many years."

"And that is what we have to do with early childhood development if we want to build a happier, healthier world. The more we learn about early childhood and the first five years of life the greater imperative it is to act."

