9 leopard swimsuits and sarongs that are just like Princess Diana's timeless summer swimwear

Just like her formal outfits and her activewear, Princess Diana's style continues to inspire today - and we need to talk about her chic holiday looks, including her incredible bikinis and swimsuits.

Diana's classic one-pieces, chic sarongs and simple strappy bikinis are firmly back in style these days - and there's one look that's particularly timeless. The People's Princess' leopard print look is firmly a fan favourite!

The iconic pictures were taken during Diana's trip to the British Virgin Islands with her children Princes William and Harry, sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah Mccorquodale, and their mother, Frances Shand-Kydd. The Princess of Wales' animal print swimsuit was made by Jantzen, a swimwear brand that is still around today.

Princess Diana's leopard swimsuit is still timeless today

And though you can't shop the exact style any longer, there are some very similar versions of Princess Diana's leopard swimsuit available to shop today - matching sarong included...

Ribbed leopard swimsuit, £16.50, ASOS

With on-trend ribbed fabric and a retro high-leg cut, this leopard swimsuit is winning rave reviews from ASOS shoppers. It's available in tall and petite, too.

Pieces leopard swimsuit, £24, New Look

We love the adjustable straps on this affordable one piece.

Ganni swimsuit, £145, Farfetch

This Ganni number is pretty spot-on to Diana's own swimsuit, with its chic scoop neck.

Leopard scoop neck swimsuit, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

This bargain swimsuit from royal high street favourite M&S is a winner for just £19.50...

Leopard bikini, from £28, Whistles

Okay, it's a bikini, not a swimsuit - but we couldn't resist this Whistles two-piece, which is reduced in the sale and bound to sell out soon!

Underwire leopard swimsuit, £40, J.Crew

We wonder if the Duchess of Sussex loves J.Crew swimwear as much as she loves its denim? This leopard print suit is reduced from £132 down to £40, and we're officially sold.

One-shoulder swimsuit, £38, River Island

This golden, glam number is giving us serious Versace vibes - one of Diana's favourite designers.

LPA 'Stella' sarong, £79, Revolve

It's official, sarongs are back! This sweet wrap by LPA looks like a mini version of Princess Diana's.

Leopard print sarong, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Or if you prefer a more maxi look, this option from Oliver Bonas can be worn as a dress or a skirt.

